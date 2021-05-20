Paulina Niewiadomska
Paulina Niewiadomska
Plant overview & Sales support farm plants hydroponics green eco product design app ui ux live data collecting real-time monitoring real-time data interactive dashboards
Hi guys 👋,

High-tech makes farming cool 🤩. We based it on the use of IoT sensors 🤖 that would collect data processed by the app. Except the live monitoring, it makes a great deal for facilitating daily works 🛠️, generating savings 💰, and planning further expansion 📈. Having all data gathered you could plan your sales 🤝, estimate costs 💸, or even modify the farm size 🌿 to achieve effective management.

We're available for new projects! Just drop us a line at office@synergycodes.com

