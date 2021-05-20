VictorThemes

Tablet Mockup

VictorThemes
VictorThemes
  • Save
Tablet Mockup presentations template
Download color palette

Tablet PSD Mockups for your Website, Graphic presentations, and Branding that require Photoshop CS5+.

Features:

i) Easy to Edit
ii) Smart Object support
iii) Organized and labeled layers
iv) High-resolution image
v) Nondestructive, editable effects. Removable background

Thanks for Watching 🙂

Download Tablet Mockup

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
VictorThemes
VictorThemes

More by VictorThemes

View profile
    • Like