Loubydoobie

A Mermaids Tale

Loubydoobie
Loubydoobie
  • Save
A Mermaids Tale underwater mermaid watercolour illustration greeting card greeting card design kids illustration character design book illustration procreate digitalart illustration digital illustration
Download color palette

A digital illustration in Procreate using iPad Pro and Apple Pencil

Loubydoobie
Loubydoobie

More by Loubydoobie

View profile
    • Like