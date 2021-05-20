JobStreet Homepage Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello guys
Welcome to my portfolio, I hope it can inspire you. this newest landing page design, Jobstreet home page design. The purpose of this project is to help clients find various jobs that suit the user, and also provide a comfortable design interface for the user
What do you think about this shot?
Lemme know on the comment section 💬
See more portofolio
Behance : Behance.net/wahyuansori
Dribbble : Dribbble.com/anwhy
Instagram : Instagram.com/anwhy_
Open for project
✉️: ansori.mw@gmail.com