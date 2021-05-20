Real estate brokers

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
👨💻 Hey!
Please see my new approach for a mobile marketplace for brokers. Searching for housing on your own takes a lot of time, effort and distracts you from important matters. This application will help you solve all your problems with the help of real estate professionals. Do you think I took into account all the points or something can be improved or supplemented? I would be glad to receive your feedback!
I am open to new projects!
hey.anoshko@gmail.com | Linkedin | Instagram