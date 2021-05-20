Wiseband Branding

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Really stoked to finally be able to share this project! Late 2020 I collaborated with Wiseband on a redesign of their logo. Wiseband is an online music service for artists and music labels. Not only do they distribute music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, etc. They also help artists with promotion, merchandising, and much more.
Their previous logo, branding, and website was holding them back. The new logo is a more elegant and simple execution of the old design, with a subtle hint of growth. Thomas Vimare did a stellar job on the new website design. Plus Mont by fontfabric really pulls it all together.