Webinar Calendar - Workspace

Hey Everyone 👋
I'd like to show you a revamped webinar calendar view that I recently had the chance to work on.
This one enables you to stay up to date with the latest trends, techniques and events that can help you identify trading opportunities – and how to act on them.
Hope you like it ❤
Feel free to share your thoughts on this.
