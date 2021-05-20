Novskaya Veronika

Illustration for packaging. Doll design

Novskaya Veronika
Novskaya Veronika
  • Save
Illustration for packaging. Doll design illustration for the site illustration for shop branding characters characterdesign digital 2d illustration character concept doll design
Download color palette

You can see the full project by clicking on the link Behance

Novskaya Veronika
Novskaya Veronika

More by Novskaya Veronika

View profile
    • Like