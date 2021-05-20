📅 easywerkstatt - Calendar

Good morning ☀️

We're back with the calendar view of our recent UI project. Our main goal was to make the calendar as easy and quick to use as possible while maintaining clarity. 📅

Feedback is welcome as always!

