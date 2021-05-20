📅 easywerkstatt - Calendar

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Good morning ☀️
We're back with the calendar view of our recent UI project. Our main goal was to make the calendar as easy and quick to use as possible while maintaining clarity. 📅
Hope you guys like it. Feedback is welcome as always!
