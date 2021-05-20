whitespace

📅 easywerkstatt - Calendar

whitespace
whitespace
📅 easywerkstatt - Calendar calendar ui calendar web webapplication interface ux ui dashboard design interface design dashboard app
Good morning ☀️

We're back with the calendar view of our recent UI project. Our main goal was to make the calendar as easy and quick to use as possible while maintaining clarity. 📅

Hope you guys like it. Feedback is welcome as always!

