Tamila Yur

Sign Up page

Tamila Yur
Tamila Yur
  • Save
Sign Up page design ui minimal uidesign figma
Download color palette

Design concept of the registration page for the Latvian online cosmetics store.

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Tamila Yur
Tamila Yur

More by Tamila Yur

View profile
    • Like