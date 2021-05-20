Good for Sale
Themesberg.com

Figma design kit built for Tailwind CSS

Themesberg.com
Themesberg.com
  • Save
Figma design kit built for Tailwind CSS tailwindcss tailwindui tailwind figma ui kit figma design kit figma ui figma design figmadesign figma

Figma design kit for Tailwind CSS

Price
$129
Buy now
Available on tailwind-figma.com
Good for sale
Figma design kit for Tailwind CSS
Download color palette

Figma design kit for Tailwind CSS

Price
$129
Buy now
Available on tailwind-figma.com
Good for sale
Figma design kit for Tailwind CSS

Get started with the ultimate Figma UI kit that is built to integrate with Tailwind CSS, featuring 27 hand-crafted pages, responsive pages for tablet and mobile devices, Figma variants, auto-layout, and many more.

Themesberg.com
Themesberg.com
Website themes and templates

More by Themesberg.com

View profile
    • Like