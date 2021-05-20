Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

TaxBoxx Logo Design

Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
TaxBoxx Logo Design data information document invoice paper box cube 3d artificial intelligence creative symbol crypto cryptocurrency blockchain startup appicon software fintech tax accounting accountant finance logotype logodesign branding brand identity design icon logo
TaxBoxx Logo Design data information document invoice paper box cube 3d artificial intelligence creative symbol crypto cryptocurrency blockchain startup appicon software fintech tax accounting accountant finance logotype logodesign branding brand identity design icon logo
TaxBoxx Logo Design data information document invoice paper box cube 3d artificial intelligence creative symbol crypto cryptocurrency blockchain startup appicon software fintech tax accounting accountant finance logotype logodesign branding brand identity design icon logo
TaxBoxx Logo Design data information document invoice paper box cube 3d artificial intelligence creative symbol crypto cryptocurrency blockchain startup appicon software fintech tax accounting accountant finance logotype logodesign branding brand identity design icon logo
Download color palette
  1. tax1.png
  2. tax3.png
  3. tax2.png
  4. tax4.png

Approved logo for TaxBoxx - a tech startup offering accounting and tax services to small businesses and freelancers.

✉️ Let's work together - dstuoka@gmail.com

Email - Website - Behance - Instagram - Playbook

Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Hello! For inquiries, please use my email, it's in 'About' ↘
Hire Me

More by Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

View profile
    • Like