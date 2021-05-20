KURAMA-DERA - Illustration for clothing brand inspired by Japan

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Réalisation d'une illustration pour la marque de prêt-à-porter Azimut. L'illustration représente une lanterne japonaise croisée au temple de Kurama-dera lors de notre voyage au Japon, prêt de Kyoto. Celle-ci sera imprimée en sérigraphie sur les vêtements de la marque Azimut.
Creation of an illustration for the ready-to-wear brand Azimut. The illustration shows a Japanese lantern we found at the Kurama-dera temple during our trip to Japan, near Kyoto. This will be screen printed on the clothing of the Azimut brand.