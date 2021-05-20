Michał Adamski

Eco Product Mobile View

Michał Adamski
Michał Adamski
  • Save
Eco Product Mobile View flat minimal 2d ux uidesign eco product eco page notebook eco mobile ui mobile ui adobe xd
Download color palette

Hello

This is a mobile view for landing page I recently made. Goal was to achieve eco-premium look and show all the product features in a simple way.

I would love to hear your feedback on this layout
Show me some love with [L] button

Peace

Michał Adamski
Michał Adamski

More by Michał Adamski

View profile
    • Like