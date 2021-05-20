Rem

Pregnancy App

Pregnancy App typography design icon app design logo figma appdesign minimal uidesign modern ui ux pregnancy parenting design uiux
A pregnancy tracker app that allows pregnant mums to use a slider to determine how many weeks they are pregnant. Once clicking through, they can find tools and useful articles that will be of use to how far along they are.

There is a corresponding Talk app that will link to Mumsnet's Talk section enabling new parents to connect.

