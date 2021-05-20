GGRY DESIGN

Rebrand..

GGRY DESIGN
GGRY DESIGN
  • Save
Rebrand.. branding colour logo illustration
Download color palette

Well, we went for white.. Welcome to our new brand.
We thought it complimented the text subtly without taking too much focus away from our powerful brand name.

This is the first of many re-brands we'll be releasing over the coming weeks, so be sure to keep an eye on our website for new and improved content.

www.ggrydesign.co.uk

#branding #rebrand #logo #illustrator

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
GGRY DESIGN
GGRY DESIGN

More by GGRY DESIGN

View profile
    • Like