Impact squad mission patch

Impact squad mission patch elephant illustration patch sticker
Named after the team’s founding product manager, Kahar the elephant is representative of strength, wisdom and memory. His different coloured eyes represent both the diversity initiatives the team advocates, as well as Get into teaching (green) and Becoming a teacher (blue), the two services covered. His trunk is decorated with a rocket, the unofficial symbol of the squad.

Posted on May 20, 2021
