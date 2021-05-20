Impact squad mission patch

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Named after the team’s founding product manager, Kahar the elephant is representative of strength, wisdom and memory. His different coloured eyes represent both the diversity initiatives the team advocates, as well as Get into teaching (green) and Becoming a teacher (blue), the two services covered. His trunk is decorated with a rocket, the unofficial symbol of the squad.