Morning Dribbble ☀️,

Today I want to present a concept for a subscription tracker app that I have been recently working on.

With many new platforms out there with a subscription based model, it can be hard to track where your money goes.

The idea of the app is to allow the user to link their bank account and based on that import all recurring transactions and displaying in one easy space. On top it will: show in how many days the payment will be taken, show how much you spend in total(along with how much you spend in particular areas), adjusting payment methods and more.

Thanks to Aleksander Buksza for the amazing platform icons!

