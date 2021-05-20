Food Application Website Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello!
I had the pleasure of working with a start-up bunch of guys who are still working on a food delivery app called FHOOD - I designed their website for the app and some of their print and design work.
I'd really appreciate your feedback on this shot!
Thank you. Stay safe and continue posting those inspiring shot.