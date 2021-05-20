Lloyd Thabethe

Food Application Website Landing Page

Lloyd Thabethe
Lloyd Thabethe
  • Save
Food Application Website Landing Page mobile app mobile design mobile ui mobile user interface design ui design userinterface clean graphic design web branding minimal ux ui design app website design web design website
Download color palette

Hello!

I had the pleasure of working with a start-up bunch of guys who are still working on a food delivery app called FHOOD - I designed their website for the app and some of their print and design work.

I'd really appreciate your feedback on this shot!

Thank you. Stay safe and continue posting those inspiring shot.

Lloyd Thabethe
Lloyd Thabethe

More by Lloyd Thabethe

View profile
    • Like