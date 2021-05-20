Sakshi Pandey

Food Map UI

Food Map UI dining delivery food delivery route distance map hotel ui uidesign restaurant food mobile app design
Looking for an aesthetic place or craving for some aromatic food; This App can help you to find the best place to eat/drink/work/chill. With an inbuilt map interface, you can quickly decide the place and route for the selected place.

