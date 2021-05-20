Claudia Wensierska
Boldare

Software development dictionary app 🎨

Claudia Wensierska
Boldare
Claudia Wensierska for Boldare
Hire Us
  • Save
Software development dictionary app 🎨 vectors shapes typographic design typography serif typeface serif font mobile ui times new roman bold color ui desgin dark theme dark ui pastel colorful colors ui design mobile app design mobile app mobile
Software development dictionary app 🎨 vectors shapes typographic design typography serif typeface serif font mobile ui times new roman bold color ui desgin dark theme dark ui pastel colorful colors ui design mobile app design mobile app mobile
Download color palette
  1. Software development dictionary app.png
  2. Software development dictionary app dashboard.png

Are you new in the software development world? It can be hard for you, when you meet all these weird people in checkered shirts..

So here is my concept - software development dictionary app! You can train yourself before you will join the development team 💻

PS They said that is hard to prepare app using Times New Roman font, and I said "hold my wine and watch" 🍷😂 What do you think?

_____________________________________________
Did I mention joining the development team? It just so happens that currently we are looking for Product Designers. See you on board! 🚢

Boldare
Boldare
Hire Us

More by Boldare

View profile
    • Like