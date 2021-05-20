Are you new in the software development world? It can be hard for you, when you meet all these weird people in checkered shirts..

So here is my concept - software development dictionary app! You can train yourself before you will join the development team 💻

PS They said that is hard to prepare app using Times New Roman font, and I said "hold my wine and watch" 🍷😂 What do you think?

Did I mention joining the development team? It just so happens that currently we are looking for Product Designers. See you on board! 🚢