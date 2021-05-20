Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Are you new in the software development world? It can be hard for you, when you meet all these weird people in checkered shirts..
So here is my concept - software development dictionary app! You can train yourself before you will join the development team 💻
PS They said that is hard to prepare app using Times New Roman font, and I said "hold my wine and watch" 🍷😂 What do you think?
_____________________________________________
Did I mention joining the development team? It just so happens that currently we are looking for Product Designers. See you on board! 🚢