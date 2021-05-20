Email Campaign sample

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I created it thru Canva app and used the the snip sketch to get the free photos online and adjust it as the background. Since my client is a licensed Insurance Agent, I made him an introduction about himself to possible prospects. I also matched the font color as well as the logo of the company he's currently working with.