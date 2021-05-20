UGEM

Pharmacy App Landing Page Animation

UGEM
UGEM
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hi, folks! 👋 How's it going?

We're excited to share another animated concept we've created recently — this a landing page for a pharmacy services app. The animation here allows not only to catch users' eyes but also to demonstrate the app's interface.

Share your thoughts on this concept in the comments below, and don't forget to press ❤️

More pixels 👇🏻
Behance | Facebook | Instagram

UGEM
UGEM
Perfect experience and appealing interface for all screens
Hire Us

More by UGEM

View profile
    • Like