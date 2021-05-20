Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Graphic Spirit

Realistic Smoke Overlays Photoshop

Graphic Spirit
Graphic Spirit
  1. realistic-smoke-overlays-0-.jpg
  2. realistic-smoke-overlays-2-.jpg
  3. realistic-smoke-overlays-3-.jpg
  4. realistic-smoke-overlays-4-.jpg
  5. realistic-smoke-overlays-5-.jpg
  6. realistic-smoke-overlays-6-.jpg
  7. realistic-smoke-overlays-7-.jpg

Realistic Smoke Overlays Photoshop

Realistic Smoke Overlays Photoshop

📣 Buy bundle with the incredible discount and free updates! 🔔 https://dribbble.com/shots/15682934-PHOTO-OVERLAYS-BUNDLE-FREE-Updates

A magnificent collection of 56 Realistic Smoke Overlays For Photoshop to ensure that your photos have acquired a new charm, artistry and emotionality.

Suitable for both amateurs and professionals. Excellent results on color and black and white photos. For your convenience, the added actions for selecting and overlaying overlays in the Screen mode. This will work both in Photoshop and in Photoshop Elements. The Realistic Smoke Overlays For Photoshop overlays can be used in any graphics editor, which supports layer overlay in the Screen mode.

If you want to enhance the overlay brightness, for example on a light photo, change the blend mode to Linear Dodge (add)

INCLUDED:
• 56 Realistic Smoke Overlays For Photoshop JPG 3500x2333
• Overlay Actions.atn
• User Guide.pdf

