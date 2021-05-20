Hijr Studio

Bogor City of Runners Brand Guide Book

Hijr Studio
Hijr Studio
  • Save
Bogor City of Runners Brand Guide Book logotype city branding city logo runner logo runners sport logo simple logo logo
Download color palette

Bogor City of Runners Brand Guide Book

-
Hello! We are Hijr Studio, a digital Brand agency based in Indonesia. We provided Brand Design, UI/UX Design, & Website Development & Let’s collaborate!

Do you have a new project? email us at oka@hijrstudio.com (Studio Manager)

Social Media:
Instagram

Hijr Studio
Hijr Studio

More by Hijr Studio

View profile
    • Like