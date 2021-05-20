Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexander Ustalov

UI Portfolio - Duo color



UI Portfolio - Duo color product design typography portfolio ux web interaction ui ux design design interface
There is no story sadder in the world than the story of an unrealized idea.

I wanted to make a website-portfolio for myself half a year ago, but I dug myself into work, I'll put a shot here, let it lie down.

Check it out.




