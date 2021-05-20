Monika Nowicka
Miquido

Travel App

Monika Nowicka
Miquido
Monika Nowicka for Miquido
Hire Us
  • Save
Travel App tourism vacation travel services travel agency booking hotel app concept app design ui ux travel app traveling
Travel App tourism vacation travel services travel agency booking hotel app concept app design ui ux travel app traveling
Travel App tourism vacation travel services travel agency booking hotel app concept app design ui ux travel app traveling
Download color palette
  1. Travel_Main.png
  2. Travel_2.png
  3. Travel_3.png

Hello everyone! 👋

Summer is almost here, which means it’s time for a traveling concept app!

See this clean app concept that makes planning holidays a pure pleasure? Find a hotel in your dream destination, book it in only a few steps, rent a car and start your journey!

Ready for an adventure?
Press "L" to show some love💛

--
Want to see more projects? Check our portfolio
👉 www.miquido.com/portfolio/
We're available for entertainment app development projects. Click here: www.miquido.com or drop us a line at hello@miquido.com

Miquido
Miquido
Hire Us

More by Miquido

View profile
    • Like