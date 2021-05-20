Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sadequjjman Shuvo

Education Center Logo Design

Education Center Logo Design typography vector logo illustration design
This is a nice educational logo.
The whole logo has been completed using the ship here. He has transformed the rays of the sun into shapes. Which reflects the brilliance of th organization. The rest of the shape work has been done to increase the brightness of the logo.
Posted on May 20, 2021
Sadequjjman Shuvo

