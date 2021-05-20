FLOATing Light 2

Trending designs to inspire you
FLOATing Light is my bachelor's graduation project at Tongji University. I develop a portable light inspired by the traditional Chinese bamboo dragonfly, which balances in a dynamic posture and appears to float in the breeze. It also belongs to the ACCD Future Craft China program.
see the whole project: ...
watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKFt6KN_pdY