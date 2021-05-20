Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Appventurez

Dream Job Search Mobile Application UI

Appventurez
Appventurez
  • Save
Dream Job Search Mobile Application UI glass effect glassmorphism jobsearch jobs uiux creative ux ui mobile application app interaction ux design app design ui design design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,

We created a dream job search mobile application ui for young people who are looking for job. Take a look at screens! What do you think?

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.

Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.

Visit our
Website

Appventurez
Appventurez

More by Appventurez

View profile
    • Like