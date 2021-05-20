Zumur Deb

Ornate - Jewelry Shop

Zumur Deb
Zumur Deb
  • Save
Ornate - Jewelry Shop graphicdesign web designer webdesign elegant branding ecommerce ornaments shop jewellery jewelery jewelry
Download color palette

Jewelry!!!
Cute! Gorgeous! Elegant!

To buy, customize, get jewelry for event cover - everything you will find on this online platform of Ornate

Here I have come with such a platform named “Ornatet” - Jewelry Shop platform.

Hope You Guys Like the design 💖

Thank you for your attention and have a nice day🌞

For Full Project- zumurdeb@gmail.com

Hire Me -
Fiverr

Follow Me-
Dribbble | Uplabs | Instagram | Skype | Linkedin

Zumur Deb
Zumur Deb

More by Zumur Deb

View profile
    • Like