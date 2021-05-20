Saviour 2 0

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abu Zahid

This project is a composites made with Photoshop in order to idea generation. I used different stock photography for the retouch and composite process. And the concept is inspired from Benny Production
Check out this manipulation project on my Behance Portfolio
https://www.behance.net/gallery/110421035/Saviour-20

It was really fun projects to work.
I'm happy with the results.

