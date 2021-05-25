Klad

International Delivery UI Design

Klad
Klad
Hire Me
  • Save
International Delivery UI Design digitalart design branding 3d art ux blender 3d uiux ui uidesign interfaсe digitaldesign klad
International Delivery UI Design digitalart design branding 3d art ux blender 3d uiux ui uidesign interfaсe digitaldesign klad
International Delivery UI Design digitalart design branding 3d art ux blender 3d uiux ui uidesign interfaсe digitaldesign klad
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble-1.png
  2. cover-4.png
  3. cover-3.jpg

Take another look at one of our recent projects: a website redesign for the international delivery service. The design approach is based on functional minimalism and a well-balanced colour palette with no distraction from the most important features of the platform. We used Helvetica font for texts to appear consistent across a large scope of languages.

Leave your thoughts in the comments, and stay tuned for more!

Klad
Klad
Making your competitors jealous
Hire Me

More by Klad

View profile
    • Like