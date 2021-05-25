International Delivery UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Take another look at one of our recent projects: a website redesign for the international delivery service. The design approach is based on functional minimalism and a well-balanced colour palette with no distraction from the most important features of the platform. We used Helvetica font for texts to appear consistent across a large scope of languages.
Leave your thoughts in the comments, and stay tuned for more!