Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Old man illustration for Alpahirt, a dried meat Switzerland based company. This is the founder's great-grandfather.
The second shot is the geometrical approach.
Press "L" if you like my work!
You can also check UNOM design's Instagram account.