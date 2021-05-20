Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Old Man Illustration

Old Man Illustration legacy grandpa grandfather black brand beard portrait face man old emblem premium modern flat illustration vector mark design branding logo
Old man illustration for Alpahirt, a dried meat Switzerland based company. This is the founder's great-grandfather.

The second shot is the geometrical approach.

