Sujith

Farm Fresh - Card View

Sujith
Sujith
  • Save
Farm Fresh - Card View healthy diet healthyfood diet diet plan food diet web app card design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,
The web application allows you to plan your diet meals according to the nutritionist's advice. For the selective days.

Separate Card View

Want to see more in the future? Don’t miss any of my design shots and follow me on Dribbble.

Hope you like it !!

Thanks ✌🏻

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Sujith
Sujith

More by Sujith

View profile
    • Like