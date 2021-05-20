OCEAN STATE - Real State Company Logo

OCEAN STATE is a full-service real estate company founded in 1969 and is recognized as one of the top ten real estate companies in Central Virginia. This logo redesigned by me. They service all of Central Virginia, Williamsburg, Northern Virginia, Charlottesville, Tidewater, and all areas in between.

They focus on being a full-service real estate company to enable sellers and buyers, like yourself, to get the best representation possible in one of the largest purchases of your life. They do that by guiding you through the process with ease, while protecting your interests in every way possible.