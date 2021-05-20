OCEAN STATE - Real State Company Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
OCEAN STATE is a full-service real estate company founded in 1969 and is recognized as one of the top ten real estate companies in Central Virginia. This logo redesigned by me. They service all of Central Virginia, Williamsburg, Northern Virginia, Charlottesville, Tidewater, and all areas in between.
They focus on being a full-service real estate company to enable sellers and buyers, like yourself, to get the best representation possible in one of the largest purchases of your life. They do that by guiding you through the process with ease, while protecting your interests in every way possible.