Ali Ghadyani

Streaming App

Ali Ghadyani
Ali Ghadyani
  • Save
Streaming App application user experience user interface appdesign stream uidesigner uidesigns streaming app darkmode figma uxdesign uxui uidesign app typography ux ui design uiux
Download color palette

Hey friends 👋

I'm happy to share the streaming app screens with you.

I used Iconly icon pack.

I hope you like it. Let me know in the comments.
Press the "L" on your keyboard 💖

I am available for new project.
Write me at: alii.ghadyani@yahoo.com

Follow me on Dribbble and:
Instagram
Twitter

Ali Ghadyani
Ali Ghadyani

More by Ali Ghadyani

View profile
    • Like