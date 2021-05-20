Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sujith

Farm Fresh

Sujith
Sujith
  • Save
Farm Fresh nutrition ui diet meal diet health food healthy green fresh design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers 🏀,
The web application allows you to plan your diet meals according to the nutritionist's advice. For the selective days.

In addition to that, you can have a clear record of diet charts such as how much a user has intake the protein, fat, calorie and carbs, etc...

Want to see more in the future? Don’t miss any of my design shots and follow me on Dribbble.

Hope you like it !!

Thanks ✌🏻

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Sujith
Sujith

More by Sujith

View profile
    • Like