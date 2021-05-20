Farm Fresh

Hello Dribbblers 🏀,

The web application allows you to plan your diet meals according to the nutritionist's advice. For the selective days.

In addition to that, you can have a clear record of diet charts such as how much a user has intake the protein, fat, calorie and carbs, etc...

