NIKHIL DINESH

PROPOSAL - Visual Identity for Organization



This visual identity was proposed for India Business and Professional forum based in Finland. This forum was managed by the Indian embassy at Finland and had to reflect the objectives of the organization as well as attributes of the respective countries. The mark is a composition of chat boxes which form the shape of the peacock feather to depict Indian attributes and the blue box in the middle to represent the lakes in Finland for which the country is known for.




