Nailhead Modern Font
Before you buy this product, please, take into consideration this BUNDLE:
Presenting NAILHEAD, a modern thick design font with a gentle, narrow serif. This font features a simple yet elegant appearance, covering a wide range of projects. From poster design, banners to wedding invitations, Nailhead
will definitely come in handy when designing high quality material for both digital and print designs.
Nailhead includes a number of 252 glyphs and extensive latin script language support.
Product content:
NAILHEAD regular
OTF file format
Long term support
Free features for the next updates
Extensive latin script language support
Upper and lowercase font
I am looking forward to see what you make using NAILHEAD, feel free to tag me on Instagram @headfonts!