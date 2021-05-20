Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Microsoft Azure Certification Exams: Role-based Paths

Microsoft Azure Certification Exams: Role-based Paths
Microsoft announced new roles-based Azure certification path for Administrators, Developers, Solutions Architects, and DevOps engineers who are working with Microsoft Azure Cloud platform. These new certification paths have been introduced based on technical roles and working, rather than covering the broad range of Microsoft Azure features and services to each of them.


Posted on May 20, 2021
