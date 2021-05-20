Microsoft Azure Certification Exams: Role-based Paths

Trending designs to inspire you
Microsoft announced new roles-based Azure certification path for Administrators, Developers, Solutions Architects, and DevOps engineers who are working with Microsoft Azure Cloud platform. These new certification paths have been introduced based on technical roles and working, rather than covering the broad range of Microsoft Azure features and services to each of them.
