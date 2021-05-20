Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Spotify Button Updates music ios design app accessibility ui
Excited to share some accessibility updates from Spotify Design Systems! Yesterday we started rolling out new, higher contrast buttons.

Today you can read about the change, the process and the benefits to accessibility and localisation over at our blog: https://spotify.design/article/better-in-black-rethinking-our-most-important-buttons 💚

Posted on May 20, 2021
