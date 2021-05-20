Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dimas Imameza
Matriks Studio

Ngunyah Food App

Dimas Imameza
Matriks Studio
Dimas Imameza for Matriks Studio
  Save
Ngunyah Food App food and drink mobile app design mobile design mobile app mobile ui order app order food ux uiux ui food delivery service food food delivery application food delivery app food delivery food application food app design food app ui food apps food app
Download color palette
  1. Post 1.png
  2. Post 2.1.png
  3. Post 4.png
  4. Post 3.png

Hello Guys!
Here is my other concept design. Its about Food App. Hope you'll enjoy it.
would love to hear your feedback :)

Love this shot if you like it or you can pressing 'L'
---------------------------------------
Wanna collaborate?
ma.trikstd@gmail.com

Thank you!

Matriks Studio
Matriks Studio
