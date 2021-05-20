Ngunyah Food App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Guys!
Here is my other concept design. Its about Food App. Hope you'll enjoy it.
would love to hear your feedback :)
Love this shot if you like it or you can pressing 'L'
---------------------------------------
Wanna collaborate?
ma.trikstd@gmail.com
Thank you!