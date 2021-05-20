Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbblers! 👋
Here is my Campaigns manager dashboard design to create Innovative mobile ads, hosted, delivered & tracked in one CMP. For better mobile campaigns. Hope you like it.
Please share your comments & likes are appreciated.🙂
We're available for new projects! contact@stead.global.