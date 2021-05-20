Logo for Madras audio (Sound system company).

Trending designs to inspire you
Madras audio develops professional sound systems . All products are developed and manufactured in house with traditional craftsmanship combined with the latest technologies, materials and production processes.
Hope you like it! Press "L" or "F" on your keyboard if you do and follow me to not miss upcoming works.
Take Care & Love from TN!