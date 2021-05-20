Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ramanan Vijayaragavan

Logo for Madras audio (Sound system company).

Ramanan Vijayaragavan
Ramanan Vijayaragavan
  • Save
Logo for Madras audio (Sound system company). vector logo illustration
Download color palette

Madras audio develops professional sound systems . All products are developed and manufactured in house with traditional craftsmanship combined with the latest technologies, materials and production processes.

Hope you like it! Press "L" or "F" on your keyboard if you do and follow me to not miss upcoming works.

Take Care & Love from TN!

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Ramanan Vijayaragavan
Ramanan Vijayaragavan
Like