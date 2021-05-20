Man smoking

Trending designs to inspire you
This illustration was done with HTML and CSS.
To view the source code, visit: https://codepen.io/alvaromontoro/full/bGqBJRm
To watch a longer version of the movie, check https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9PxcqrWLWks
Inspired by Malika Favre's art and this picture: https://i.imgur.com/Ahh10gW.jpeg