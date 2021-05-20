Alvaro Montoro

Man smoking

Alvaro Montoro
Alvaro Montoro
  • Save
Man smoking codepen vector art html css html5 cartoon html vector css art css drawing css3 css illustration
Download color palette

This illustration was done with HTML and CSS.

To view the source code, visit: https://codepen.io/alvaromontoro/full/bGqBJRm

To watch a longer version of the movie, check https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9PxcqrWLWks

Inspired by Malika Favre's art and this picture: https://i.imgur.com/Ahh10gW.jpeg

Alvaro Montoro
Alvaro Montoro

More by Alvaro Montoro

View profile
    • Like