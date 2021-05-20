Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Faces of Paragon

Faces of Paragon
Going through some logo work that hasn't found its way to Dribbble or other channels yet (more to come) has been a fun exercise. I try to put a large focus on expression and emotion in my brand illustration, and nothing showcases those qualities quite like faces.

This is just a fun collection of some of the faces I've created in recent years. Swipe for full color.

Telling visual stories with emotive brands and illustration.
