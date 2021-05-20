Faces of Paragon

Trending designs to inspire you
Going through some logo work that hasn't found its way to Dribbble or other channels yet (more to come) has been a fun exercise. I try to put a large focus on expression and emotion in my brand illustration, and nothing showcases those qualities quite like faces.
This is just a fun collection of some of the faces I've created in recent years. Swipe for full color.