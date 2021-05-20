Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Everyone!
Hope You all Are Fit & Fine!
This is my Spa & beauty flyer Design
FEATURES:
> 8.27 x 11.69 in + 0.125 in Bleed
> Fully Editable
> Free Fonts Used
> 300 DPI CMYK
I am Available for Freelance Works!
To Know More Information, Feel Free to contact me-
Email: sarminakter8910@gmail.com
Dont forget to Like❤ it :)
Thankyou !!
