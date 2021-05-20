Aloysius Patrimonio

Chisos Mountains in Big Bend National Park WPA

Chisos Mountains in Big Bend National Park WPA nature landscape scenery forest flora national monument mountain range national park mountain trail desert nature trail wpa
WPA Poster Art of the Chisos Mountains or Chisos located in Big Bend National Park in the the Trans-Pecos region of Texas done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

