Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Varinder Singh

MR Music: StayHome Enjoy Music

Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh
  • Save
MR Music: StayHome Enjoy Music brochure vector ux design logo typography website design website web stay home staysafe stay enjoy app music
Download color palette

Hello Friends!

New Music App coming soon!
“Music in the soul can be heard by the universe.”

Please hit the like button if you love this layout and share your thought in the comment section below. Cheers!

I am available for new projects
📫 Email : veer.engg@gmail.com
🎯 Skype : varinder.ns
Behance: https://www.behance.net/varinder-portfolio

Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

More by Varinder Singh

View profile
    • Like